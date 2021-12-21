Toyota Field hosting Auburn baseball in March

MADISON, Ala. – Want to watch SEC baseball, but not interested in driving all the way to Auburn?

Auburn’s coming to north Alabama in 2022 – specfially to Madison’s Toyota Field.

The Tigers will be playing the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Tuesday, March 8.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., with Toyota Field gates opening at 4:30 p.m.

Trash Pandas season ticket holders will have an exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets until January 3, 2022.

Auburn baseball season ticket holders will receive a code to purchase tickets before sales open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Sunday, January 10. The Auburn code will be valid from Jan. 3-Jan. 10.

Parking is available through Clutch for $6.75 in advance and $10 at the gate the day of the game.

All concession stands will be open and contests and promotions will be featured between innings like a normal Trash Pandas game.

Toyota Field is a cashless stadium and operates under a clear-bag policy.

In the event the game is rained out, stadium officials say the game will be made up the next day, Wednesday, March 9.

To purchase tickets, visit the Trash Pandas ticket website.