MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The Starbucks in Town Madison is set to open in just a few days!

The Town Madison Facebook account posted the announcement on Monday, stating March 24 would be the official opening day for the Starbucks location on Outfield Drive right off of Town Madison Boulevard.

Starbucks will open that day just in time for you to stop by on your morning commute or even get an afternoon treat. It’s located beside the Slim Chickens, Panera Bread, Cava, Chipotle and I Love Sushi Express, all of which have already opened.

Many of these restaurants opened in the first couple of months of 2023, as the Town Madison area continues to grow.

The community surrounds Toyota Field, the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The double-A baseball team came to Madison in 2020 following the completion of the stadium announced in 2018, but the development of Town Madison started all the way back in 2017.

Starbucks is just one chain added to the growing list of businesses in the area as construction continues on buildings and surrounding roadways.