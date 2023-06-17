MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Toney teen has died after an early morning car accident, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

ALEA says the 17-year-old was killed when the vehicle the teen was driving left the roadway and struck a telephone pole on Jeff Road in Madison County. The vehicle the teen was driving was the only vehicle involved in the accident.

The crash took place around 4:15 a.m. and the teenage was pronounced deceased at the scene.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.