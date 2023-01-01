TONEY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Toney Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) said fire crews responded to a structure fire Sunday night.

In a Twitter post, the volunteer fire and rescue said crews were on the scene of a residential structure fire on Welcome Home Villiage Road at 7:39 p.m.

TVFD initially asked residents to avoid the area while crews worked to battle the blaze but released an update at 8:12 p.m. saying that the fire had been successfully put out.

The department said that crews would remain on the scene to work on continuing hotspots.