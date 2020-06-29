Tommy Overcash will not run for fifth term on Madison City Council

MADISON, Ala. – Tommy Overcash will not run for a fifth term on the Madison City Council.

Overcash, who has served as District 5 councilman for 16 years, announced his decision not to run again Monday morning.

In a letter, Overcash said he and his wife Debbie were looking forward to “a little slower pace.”

“When Debbie, Cameron and I moved to Madison in the spring of 1985, we joined less than 6,000 other residents in a sleepy little suburb; how times have changed! The births of Chandler and Mason weeks after our move brought Madison’s population up by 2! We have experienced the formation of our incredible Madison City School system in 1998, growing from 4 schools to 11 with 2 on the way, the building of Madison Hospital in 2012, the expansion of Palmer Park, the building of Dublin Park, construction of miles of new roads, new greenways and dog parks, the establishment of a strong financial footing with an AA+ bond rating, and a minor league baseball team! Madison is blessed to have many active and involved citizens, city Department Heads who are among the best in their field and city employees who work daily to keep Madison moving forward in the right direction. The current Administration and City Council work each and every day to improve our quality of life, ensure smart growth, pursue economic development, and tackle tough traffic issues. It has been my honor and great privilege to have served the residents of Madison’s District 5 and all of our fair city for the past 16 years; I am announcing today, that I will not seek a 5th term. Debbie and I are looking forward to quality time with one another, family and friends, enjoying our volunteer activities, and a little slower pace. Our hearts are and will always be with Madison, thank you. Tommy”