MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Playing in the College World Series is the dream for any baseball player and three former Bob Jones stars will make that dream come true this season.

Cam Hill plays at Auburn, Mitch Daly is at Texas and Max Soliz Jr. is representing North Alabama on the Arkansas roster.

Patriots’ head coach Jared Smith is thrilled to see so many of his former players succeed and he’ll be cheering for all three of their teams as they take the field in Omaha.

“I don’t know how many programs have three, but it can’t be many,” Smiths said. “What’s even more special is they’re not all at one local school; they’re at three different schools in three different states all over the country, so I think it speaks well to how well they prepared when they were in high school and in college. Those guys were all great players for us and continue to do that at the next level and help their team win any way they can and hopefully one of the three will bring home the championship.”

If their high school coach could give them some advice as they head to college baseball’s biggest stage, what would it be?

“You get an opportunity so just make the best of it, be yourself and don’t try to do too much,” Smith said. “The pressure’s already going to be there because of the magnitude of the game, so don’t put any more pressure on yourself. Those guys are prepared for it and they know they’re prepared. They worked hard here and I know their coaches at the collegiate level definitely have them ready as well, so they’re all going be ready to go. Just do your thing, don’t try to do too much and hopefully you’ll be successful.”

The College World Series gets underway Friday, June 17 out in Omaha.