MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison Planning Commission has agreed with a local developer to build a daycare center on the site near an intersection that has experienced the fastest growth in recent memory.

The residents in the Applewood neighborhood were unaware of those plans – and are now searching for answers.

Residents say they knew and do applaud the planned development of the Learning Zone Daycare, but what they didn’t know was the notoriously busy traffic on Balch Road and Gillespie Road will now go right through their neighborhood streets.

The former president of the Homeowners Association (HOA) says he and the other residents were not aware of the meeting held to change the access road to the proposed development of the daycare.

“The first one happened on February 17, and it was only after that that we became aware,” Doug Goldstein said.

The original developer’s plan was to build a daycare on the vacant lot at the traffic circle with access points one Balch and another on Gillespie road. The construction of the roundabout somehow changed those plans. Now it’s one road in and one road out. The residents of the 75-home neighborhood knew nothing of the change.

And they want answers from the Planning Commission and the developer.

“The safest thing to do would have been to upgrade this road potentially, or Balch Road to four lanes either way with the traffic volume that we get,” said Goldstein. “The traffic here on Gillespie eastbound for a long time would back up all the way to Balch almost to County Line Road. That’s got to be enough traffic to consider an upgrade.”

The residents claim that somewhere between 2013 and 2022 someone – maybe the developer, CML Properties – changed that plan and it was approved by the Madison Planning Commission.

“It’s something in my opinion unheard of to bring a business that’s not connected to the main road but instead [is] accessed through a residential neighborhood,” said Goldstein.

The Planning Commission and the developer have agreed to go back to the drawing board and present a new plan for the next commission meetings in April.