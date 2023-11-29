MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama lawmakers passed a bill over the summer that made way for the state to have Safe Haven Baby Boxes, and those have officially arrived in North Alabama.

Madison Fire & Rescue will be home to these devices and first responders there say the arrival is a huge deal for the entire state.

The department is among the first in Alabama to receive a baby box. For a person who may not be ready take of their child, the device will be a way for them to anonymously surrender their baby.

“If a mother doesn’t feel like she’s ready for motherhood, there are hundreds of families wanting to adopt,” said Madison Fire & Rescue’s Dan Pickens. “This is an opportunity to give that child a better chance if the mother is not ready yet. This is very big for our area in allowing more chances for infants to make it and have a chance at life.”

Pickens is in charge of the department’s community risk reduction. He says fire departments are manned 24/7 with first responders. It’s why these were the preferred location for the baby boxes, and once an infant arrives, firefighters will then follow a process.

“They [firefighters] will retrieve the child to make sure the infants healthy and not any life threats immediately, if there are, we will treat those,” Pickens told News 19. “Once the baby has been assessed, we will carry the infant to Madison ER [emergency room] where they will begin the process of checking the baby out further.”

The baby box will be placed outside of Madison Fire and Rescue’s Station 1. The device will be installed on the side of the department that faces Hughes Road in Madison.

Pickens says they take pride in providing meaningful services like Safe Haven Baby Boxes, and he’s hoping its impact will be significant.

“We’re going to take care of those infants just like we take care of our own. We try to provide everything we can not only for infants, but for every citizen that we can. This is just another avenue at us getting to be able to possibly save another life,” he said.

Madison Fire & Rescue says they’re in the process of installing the device, and there will be training courses to teach the firefighters how the baby boxes work. The department says they’re hoping to have the device activated by early next year.