There’s plenty of meat, however supply isn’t totally meeting demand at grocery stores

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Meat processing giant, Tyson Foods spoke out earlier this week, placing ads in large newspapers to warn the public of supply chain issues. Not long after, President Trump ordered meat plants to remain open.

At Kroger in Madison, you will see plenty of meat on the shelves. Some Kroger stores will still have meat limits, while others will not. It depends on local traffic and supply.

“It has gotten better. Manufacturers are starting to catch up,” said Melissa Eads, a Kroger Spokeswoman.

Kroger is strongly encouraging people to buy only what they need. The company expressed there is no shortage of food. The shelves will be restocked.

For the most part, Kroger can meet daily demand. That was clearly tested some weeks ago. At this current time, frozen chicken and pork are a bit harder to get ahold of, said Eads.

Tyson supplies Kroger with frozen chicken products. At the location in Madison, there is a noticeable gap in Tyson products.

Between farmers and processors/packers, both say there’s plenty of meat, but there is excess buildup of live inventory because of closed plants or slowed production in the face of COVID-19.

Tyson Foods recently depopulated 2 million chickens because of a lack of processing employees.

The company says farmers won’t have anywhere to sell their livestock.

Everything regarding the supply chain is subject to change now that President Trump has ordered meat plants to stay open. This comes after health officials expressed serious concern about workers being in close contact with each other and the food they touch.

“Workers don’t know what to do. They cannot believe the President of the United States would be forcing them to go into a gas chamber. That’s what it is going to be like,” said a union representative for meat plant workers.

Meanwhile, Tyson and other processors are left to juggle demand and safety.

“We are doing everything we know to do and continue to improve upon and to prevent any exposure happening within the facility,” said Chad Martin, Tyson Group President of Poultry.

The White House estimates roughly 80 percent of meat production was either shut down or slowed down. The government plans to give meat processing plants more protective gear for their employees.