The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hiring, job fair takes place Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - The field is ready, the lights are on, and the Toyota Field sign is up on the scoreboard all set for the home opener for the Rocket City Trash Pandas on April 15.

The Trash Pandas are hiring, and they're looking for people to fill a range of jobs in time for opening day.

Click here for a job application.

The new Toyota Field stadium will be the center of attention, but not without workers to keep game-day flowing smoothly.

"I cannot wait to share everything we've done with the people of North Alabama," said Trash Pandas CEO Ralph Nelson.

Nelson says now is your chance to work for a minor league baseball team.

"It's a great summer job," he said.

Job fair details are below

The Trash Pandas will host a job fair at Bob Jones High School, located at 650 Hughes Road, on Saturday. The team is looking to fill more than 100 jobs. If you can serve drinks, operate a camera, or manage parking, whatever the skill -- there's a spot waiting to be filled.

"I actually started my baseball career as an intern with the San Francisco Giants and I ended up spending 25 years in the major leagues as an executive," said Nelson. "It's a great way to get your foot in the door."

Nelson said students can score an internship with the Trash Pandas and earn college credit. Of course, those details have to get sorted with your college or university.

Nelson said he's "looking for people who are friendly, people that enjoy people."

Here's a list of positions to consider

You can apply to these kinds of jobs: ticket takers, ushers, servers, bartenders, vendors/hawkers, concessionaires, warehouse, cooks, housekeeping, production room, camera operator, concessions stocker, parking lot attendants, promo team member, and game day runner.

Bring application and resume to the fair

Saturday's job fair at Bob Jones High School in Madison starts Saturday at 10 a.m. The team highly suggests filling out a completed job application ahead of time. Click here for a job application.

Come suited up and ready for your big day.

And look forward to this...

Nelson says he has a lot planned.

"We're going to have two college games and three high school games," said Nelson, "and we're going to have a sit in your seat party."

Home Opening Day for the Trash Pandas is April 15 against the Mississippi Braves at Toyota Field. Season tickets, mini-plans, and group outings are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased here or by calling 256-325-1403.