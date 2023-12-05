MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – It is beginning to look like Christmas on Main Street in Madison.

Decorating for the holiday season began the Saturday after Thanksgiving with Christmas Card Lane.

For the past four years, the Madison Arts Alliance has painted the cards for Christmas Card Lane. This year the tradition continued, the beautifully painted cards line both Church and Front Streets.

The Madison Station Historical Preservation Society President Debbie Overcash says the card lane is growing as fast as the tree area.

On Friday, December 1, the official tree lighting of the Polar Express Tree Trail took place. Nearly 70 trees were decorated by non-profits, businesses, or individuals this year. Tree decorations ranged from a penguin to the Grinch to even a Barbie tree. Each tree is decorated with a special meaning behind it!

Along with the Christmas Card Lane and tree trail, there is an area set up for holiday photos. Tucked inside a large light-up bulb there is a bench to sit on, that is surrounded by presents and some decorated trees!

There are still plenty of free events for the public to attend this Holiday Season in Madison.

December 9: Madison City Christmas Parade – 5 p.m.

December 10: Historic Society’s Christmas Open House – Historic Round House 3-4 p.m.

December 10: Madison City Community Orchestra Christmas Concert – Madison Methodist Church 4 p.m.

December 16: Madison Christmas Capers – Doc Hughes Drugstore on Main Street at 4 p.m.

With a rain and thunderstorm chance in the forecast for Saturday, December 9th, the parade could be postponed. You can find updates from Madison City here.