Thank a cafeteria worker for National School Lunch Week

MADISON, Ala. — October 11-15 is National School Lunch Week.

Madison City Schools is taking time to thank their cafeteria staff for all their hard work, especially during the pandemic. Through food and staffing shortages, food delivery delays, and even menu and seating changes, they’ve powered through.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, child nutrition employees were designated as essential workers. Marty Tatara, the Child Nutrition Coordinator for MCS says they are heroes.

“Tremendous shoutout to all the child nutrition workers, especially my staff in the City of Madison,” said Tatara. “They have not said no one time. When we have called upon them to do anything, to go above and beyond, they have not hesitated.”

For the past two summers, many child nutrition workers remained front and center of the pandemic feeding students, even while school wasn’t in session. Don’t forget to thank your favorite cafeteria workers!