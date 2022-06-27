MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities say a fugitive who escaped from Tennessee was captured in Madison County Monday night.

According to Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Brent Patterson, the fugitive, identified as Johnny Lewis Payne, escaped from Chattanooga. He had previously escaped from the Elba Community Base Facility in Coffee County.

Patterson told News 19 deputies received a tip Payne was at a home in the area of Hubert Road and Narrow Lane. After arriving on scene, a chase ensued and ended in a wreck on Charlie Patterson Road and Moores Mill Road.

Officials said both the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) and the U.S. Marshals were on-scene.

As previously reported, Payne has escaped law enforcement multiple times. Officials say this most recent escape was from the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute in Chattanooga, where he had been transferred to by Marion County, Tenn. officials.

This is a developing story.