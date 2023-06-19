(WHNT) – Severe storms on Sunday brought damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours causing power outages and damage across North Alabama.

Several businesses were severely damaged including S&S Service Center in Owens Cross Roads which the Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OXPD) says is “mostly destroyed.”

S&S Service Center, located on HWY 431, had nearly half of its building torn apart by the storms. The wind carried much of the debris across a field next to the business and caused a tree to fall in the parking lot.

OXPD also says that the storm caused boards and nails to be scattered across US 431 but at this time are not reporting any injuries from the storm.

Courtesy: Owens Cross Roads Police Department

Huntsville Utilities is reporting that approximately 1,500 customers remain without power as the continue to work to get services restored but can not give an estimate for how long customers will be without power due to the nature of the repairs.

News 19 crews are across the region this morning, continuing to track storm damage, and will bring you the latest updates on power outages as they come available.