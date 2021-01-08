Street sweeping begins next week in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – Starting the week of Jan. 11th, the city of Madison will have street sweepers out and about.

The program aims for sweepers to be able to improve the quality of storm water runoff by removing debris from curbs and gutters.

Since this is a one-time sweeping the City of Madison would like to ask citizens to keep trash and recycle bins behind the curb. Sweepers will drive around any obstacles and will not return to sweep that street at a later date.

The sweepers will be on the roads between 7am and 5pm and weather permitting the whole process should take about 8 weeks. Questions can be directed to Gina Romine at 256-772-5672 or gina.romine@madisonal.gov.