MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Education (ALSDE) state report cards for the 2021-2022 school year came out on Friday. One North Alabama school is among the highest-ranked in the state.

Heritage Elementary School (HES) in Madison was ranked fifth overall in state grades. They have scored a grade of 99 almost every year since 2017. The only time it was lower than that was 2018 at a 93.

Madison City School (MCS) system was also one of five school districts to make all As, receiving a score of 93. HES is the highest-graded school in the MCS.

The grading process gives scores in multiple areas including academic achievement, academic growth, progress in English language proficiency, and graduation rates for high schools. The state also graded school quality using indicators for chronic absenteeism and college and career readiness.

