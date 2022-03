MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — An apartment complex near downtown Madison recently sold for $4 million.

According to AL.com, Spencer Trace Apartments sold for a $4 million price tag to Joy Apartments, from the property’s owners and managers, Management Enterprises Development and Services. The complex has 50 units.

Andrew Agee with SVN Multifamily told AL.com that Joy Apartments has plans to invest $225,000 in the property.

Spencer Trace Apartments are located at 5142 Wall Triana Highway in Madison.