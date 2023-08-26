HARVEST, Ala (WHNT) — Authorities say the football game between Sparkman High School and Hazel Green High School was suspended Friday after a “disruption” on the field.

The Madison County School System (MCSS) said on social media that during the game, a large number of students in an open area of the south end of the stadium at Sparkman High School began running and causing a major disruption. The school system said this happened on two separate occasions during the game.

Out of an abundance of caution, MCSS said the decision was made following the incident to clear the stadium and suspend the game.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Spokesperson Brent Patterson said the disruption consisted of students rushing the field.

“There was no fight at Sparkman High School, ” Patterson told News 19. “No gun was found at the school and there were no injuries at the school.”

He said sheriff’s deputies were able to quickly disperse the crowd and all players went home.

The school system said it is currently working with the sheriff’s office and its school resource officers to determine the cause of the disruption. Patterson said MCSO believes there may have been threats shared on social media before the game that may have contributed to the incident.

“It is our understanding that there may have been some verbal threats between both schools through social media during the day that may have caused the disruptions tonight,” He said.

MCSS said the incident will be thoroughly and proper action will be taken.