LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — Multiple fire crews responded to a burning soybean field on New Hope Road Friday afternoon.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) and Segers Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) responded to the field to help contain the fire. A spokesperson with HFR said five units responded.

According to a farmer who spoke to News 19 on the scene, the field had already been harvested before the fire started. That farmer also said another farmer used a tractor to help keep the fire from spreading to a nearby home.

The fire was contained as of 4:39 p.m., according to HFR.

With the continued lack of rainfall, the drought across North Alabama continues to worsen. Much of the region is in an extreme drought. For the latest from The Weather Authority, click here.