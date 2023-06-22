MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — If you live in a Madison subdivision and see a note on your door in the coming days, you’re trash pickup day may be changing.

Republic Services, the trash company which provides services for the city of Madison, plans to move some subdivisions to a Tuesday route pick-up.

The subdivisions and streets listed below are currently a part of the Monday pick-up route, however, beginning on July 11th they’ll be moved to a scheduled Tuesday route.

(Photo: City of Madison)

The City of Madison said it, along with Republic Services, is making this move in an attempt to “alleviate workflow or trash pickup following Monday holidays and keep consistency with our trash service.”

Residents in the affected neighborhoods above will also be receiving notification of the changes via a paper notice on their doors.

For more information about the trash pickup routes, you can visit the Garbage and Trash Services section on the City of Madison website.