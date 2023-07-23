MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A ‘premiere’ barbeque festival is coming to Toyota Field August 4-5.

The “Smoke in the Outfield” barbeque festival is set to take place at Toyota Field and will feature live music, entertainment and activities like mechanical bull rides, yard games, face painters & balloon artists, food and drink specialties.

All of these activities will be capped off with over 50 teams competing in a two part barbecue cook off sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society.

Festival goers will be able to purchase tickets to sample different barbeques, chicken and ribs. Competitors will be compete for a grand prize of $1,500 and various awards.

Things will begin with an opening night party on August 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with the cookoff schedule to take place on August 5 from 12 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

