MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Have a bunch of paperwork that needs to be shredded and don’t want to spend time doing it yourself? One of Trustmark’s Madison branches can help.

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, the bank is partnering with Shred-It to offer the free service to the community. You don’t need to be a Trustmark customer to shred documents at the County Line Road branch (12050 County Line Road).

There are limitations – limit your documents to be shredded to three large trash bags or boxes per vehicle and stay in your vehicle. Binders, paper clips, and staples do not need to be removed and cardboard boxes will be returned.