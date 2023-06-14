MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – More affordable living options are coming for Madison County seniors. Stoneridge Villas in Madison is adding a second phase to its development.

The Huntsville Housing Authority held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the project on Tuesday.

The development adds 65 senior affordable rental units to the community along Balch Road between Highway 72 and Capshaw Road.

Stoneridge Villas now includes 145 units of high-quality, affordable housing for seniors.

Officials said it’s not every day they get to celebrate something like this.

“For those of us in the field office, these are the good days,” said Hollis Wormsby. “All the work we do involves sitting at our stations and analyzing data. That’s all a part of a day like this. Many of our staff rarely see the days like these where we actually have the chance to see the projects impact the lives of the people we serve.”

Stoneridge Villas includes a mix of one and two-bedroom units for seniors in cottage-style buildings. All units are available to seniors with incomes at or below 60 percent of the area median income.

