Senator Tom Butler donates $200K toward Kid’s Kingdom playgorund renovation

MADISON, Ala. – One of Madison’s most popular playgrounds is closer to being renovated thanks to a check from an Alabama state senator.

Friday afternoon, Senator Tom Butler of Madison presented a check that puts the Kid’s Kingdom playground project at $200,000 toward its goal of $690,000.

Kid’s Kingdom was built in Dublin park nearly 25 years ago and a group of Madison nonprofits is working to raise money to renovate it.

They also want to make it a more inclusive space for all children, with all abilities.

“The facilities have gotten a little outdated. They’re not handicapped accessible and that is some of the goals for them is to make it handicapped accessible and renovate and renew something that has been a treasure in madison for a long long time,” said Sen. Tom Butler (R) Madison.

If all goes well, organizers said they hope to break ground on the inclusive playground in 2022.