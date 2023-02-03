MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with robberies at Regions Banks in Madison and Huntsville in January, according to court records and the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

Eric Paul Cain, 43, was arrested by Madison Police on one count of first-degree robbery of a bank while armed.

According to court records, Cain and his ‘partner’ 55-year-old Lawrence Smith Jones robbed the Regions Bank while armed on January 18. The records also show that he used force against or threatened a person present at the bank while committing theft of property.

Eric Paul Cain (Photo: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

The Madison Police Department was searching for two suspects in connection to a robbery at Regions Bank on Madison Boulevard on Jan. 18. Cain was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail for this robbery on Jan. 28.

Huntsville Police were also looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed a Regions on South Memorial Parkway on Jan. 11. HPD confirmed they obtained a warrant for Cain’s arrest in connection to that robbery and served him in jail.

Jones, was previously arrested for both of these incidents, plus two more robberies that reportedly occurred on May 31, 2022, and Dec. 13, 2022. Jones was charged with four counts of first-degree bank robbery.

Jones was sentenced on a drug charge in December and ordered to serve six years with Madison County Community Corrections, rather than going to prison.

Based on the timeline laid out by officials, the robberies took place both before and after Jones was sentenced. Corrections officials say he was fitted with an electronic monitoring device on December 16.