PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WHNT) – Following the search of a Madison, Ala. home and the arrest of William Spearman in connection with a child pornography website, another suspect has been charged, according to court documents.

Gregory Good has been named alongside Spearman in documents filed in the Southern District of Florida on Nov. 17. Good is charged with conspiracy to advertise child pornography and conspiracy to distribute child pornography.

Spearman was arrested following an FBI-executed search at his home in Madison according to an FBI agent’s affidavit filed in federal court in Alabama. He is charged with conspiracy to advertise child pornography, conspiracy to distribute child pornography, and engaging in a child exploitation enterprise.

Mugshot of William Spearman (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

The search and arrest came after the FBI began an investigation into an unnamed website that “allows users to engage in online communications with online users” according to the affidavit.

Upon his arrest, agents say Spearman admitted he had been active on the website since 2018, shared child pornography on the site, and took steps to manage the site, according to court records. There was also child pornography on devices in his home, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also says the site involved trafficking child pornography images and videos through web links that Spearman allegedly facilitated. The website was reported to have at least 100 members, according to the affidavit.

Court documents state Spearman and Good conspired with one another to make, print, publish, and distribute child pornography, as well as, cause the making, printing, and publishing of child pornography that Spearman had taken steps toward managing.

The court ordered Spearman and Good to forfeit any materials that contain any of the ‘visual depictions’ which were produced, transported, mailed, shipped, or received. Spearman must also forfeit his home at 115 Rolling Lea Place, the site of the initial search.

Both Spearman and Good will be tried in the US District Court in the Southern District of Florida. Spearman was moved to this district following a court order he be transferred.