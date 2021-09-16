Rocket City Trash Pandas pays City of Madison early for Toyota Field items

MADISON, Ala. – The Rocket City Trash Pandas have made a payment for two major items at Madison’s Toyota Field.

City officials confirm the Trash Pandas delivered two checks to the city – $13,082.94 for video equipment and $473,346.84 for concession equipment.

The checks were due at the end of December, however, they made the payments early.

At the same time, city officials added the team has also continued to pay quarterly installments on its annual license payment of $1 million.

“Financial relations between the team and the city have stayed strong,” spokesperson Samantha Magnuson stated.

Upon his resignation, now-former Ballcorps, LLC CEO Ralph Nelson told News 19 the team had not paid the payment after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season.

The team and City later clarified both parties were working with an auditor to determine how much was owed.

