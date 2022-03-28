MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rocket City Trash Pandas are all set for the start of a new season in 2022 season after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the much-anticipated inaugural season in 2020.

No opening day meant no fans in the stands and almost no revenue. The team met with the Madison City Council on Monday to give an update on its financial status before the start of the season.

In 2021, the team played only 48 games out of 60 at Toyota Field but the crowds were scared off due to COVID. The team was able to make some payment to Madison City in September as part of the million-dollar stadium license agreement.

The team, according to general manager Garrett Fahrmann, there was still some outstanding money due. Both the team and the city clarified that both parties were working with an auditor to determine how much of that money is still owned.

On Monday, Fahrmann presented a financial plan to the city going forward. Under the current deal the team is paying the city through quarterly installments.

“It was basically giving a snapshot overview of our 2022 calendar year with all of the non-baseball events that we did and all of the Trash Panda events that we did and just kind of this whole revenue sharing with the city panned out,” Fahrmann stated. “It will be washed out by the end of this season. We had our audit done and everything came out clear, so we’ll get the city paid up with what we owe them and just continue to be a great team and great partner.”

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are scheduled to open the season on April 12. Fahrmann says the team will be hosting several community events at Toyota Field as well.