Rocket City Trash Pandas individual tickets go on sale Saturday

MADISON, Ala. – The Rocket City Trash Pandas will put individual game tickets on sale to the general public for the first time on Saturday, March 14.

Tickets will be sold beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Toyota Field Box Office in Madison. The ticket also will be open Sunday at 9 a.m., and the office closes at 6 p.m. both days.

The Trash Pandas are also taking non-perishable food items this weekend to assist their partner, Lee Company, with aid to tornado victims in the Nashville area.

Online sales will begin at 7 a.m. Monday on the Trash Pandas website.

Box, reserve and general admission tickets are still available for all home games, including the April 15 home opener, according to the team. Premium seating is sold out for the first three seasons.

Box seats are priced at $16. Reserved seats are $14, and general admission is $8.

The team’s Junkyard Team Store also will be open Saturday and has merchandise that has not been sold online or at the team’s Bridge Street store.

No other areas of Toyota Field will be open this weekend, as the team said construction crews will be putting the “final touches” on the stadium’s interior.