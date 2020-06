MADISON, Ala. – The Rocket City Trash Pandas are hosting a block party Friday night at Toyota Field.

The event features live entertainment, music, fireworks, trivia, and food from the ballpark.

Gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 19, but season ticket holders can get early admission beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, but kids two and under get in free.

Parking is free as well.