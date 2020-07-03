Rocket City Trash Pandas hosting Fourth of July block party

MADISON, Ala. – Friday night, the Rocket City Trash Pandas will be starting off the Fourth of July weekend with another block party.

The event at the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas features live entertainment, music, fireworks, trivia, and yummy ballpark food!

Admission to Toyota Field is $10, but kids 2 and under get in for free. Parking is free, and fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

The party starts at 5 p.m., but season ticket holders can get in a half-hour early.

But Friday isn’t the only night of fireworks in Madison…

Saturday night, Toyota Field will also play host to the City of Madison’s fireworks celebration, the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular.

Gates open at 4 p.m. for general admission – $10 for adults with kids 2 and under free. Parking is $6 per vehicle.

Live music and entertainment will run from 4:30 to 9 p.m. with all sorts of activities available like a trampoline jump and on-field activities.

Food trucks will be on-site too, as well as the option to buy ballpark food.

The City’s fireworks celebration will end the night.

Due to current restrictions in place, tickets are limited as the stadium will be operating at half capacity.

Guests are urged to wear a mask and will have their temperature taken upon arrival – if it exceeds 100.4 degrees, they will not be admitted.

Stadium staff are encouraging guests to buy tickets online.