Rocket City Trash Pandas hosting food drive, trying to break world record on Veterans Day

MADISON, Ala. — Toyota Field will be bustling for Veterans Day.

That’s because the Rocket City Trash Pandas have partnered up with several local organizations in an attempt to break a world record for “Largest Food Drive in 24 Hours at a Single Location.”

From 8 a.m.-8 p.m., the stadium will be taking contactless deliveries outside Toyota Field.

The goal is to take in 600,000 pounds of food, breaking the current 2011 record set in North Carolina.

There will be giveaways throughout the day for those who give food, according to Trash Pandas officials.

Those donating should enter Toyota Field from the west via Intergraph Way, turn left on Lime Quarry Road, then left onto Town Madison Boulevard to get to the stadium.