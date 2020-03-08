Rocket City Trash Pandas host season ticket holder party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Opening day for the Rocket City Trash Pandas may be more than a month away but fans are already joining in on the fun.

Toyota Field opened its doors for a season ticket holder 'Sit In Your Seat Party' on Saturday morning.

Hundreds of fans waited in line to enjoy the party in the stadium's concourse.

Fans were able to visit the new 'Junkyard' team store, sample free food, and have their photos taken with mascot Sprocket.

There were also auditions held for national anthem singers.

One fan spoke on why she's excited about the first pitch.

"Just a family event; we're super excited. We've got children, they're thrilled about it. We've gone and purchased merchandise who knows how many times and so we've not yet been in the Junkyard, but we're excited about that," said Trash Pandas fan Melissa Hamilton.

The Trash Pandas will play their first games on the road. Their first game at Toyota Field will be on April 15.