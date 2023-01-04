MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Baseball season is almost back, and the Rocket City Trash Pandas are gearing up with plenty of promotions for every night of the week.

The Trash Pandas’ third season begins on April 6 at Toyota Field.

Ahead of the first pitch, the team announced a series of nightly promotions for the upcoming season — adding a bit of extra fun to America’s national pastime.

• Tuesdays: Most homestands will begin with Ladies Night, offering chances to win great prizes and $5 wine specials throughout the evening

• Wednesdays: All You Can Eat Wednesdays are here for the 2023 season! Tickets cost $17 with seating on the Budweiser Berm and include an unlimited selection of hot dogs, burgers, fries, nachos, and other ballpark treats at various vendors throughout Toyota Field. Box seats with the unlimited food cost $25.

• Thursdays: Thursday nights will feature a pregame “Happy Hour” with drink and food specials available at discounted rates throughout Toyota Field.

• Fridays and Saturdays: The tradition of Friday and Saturday nights at Toyota Field continue with nightly fireworks!

• Sundays: Kids are invited to take the field and run the bases after each Sunday home game!

In addition to nightly specials, The Bullpen Bar offers $5 drink specials from the time gates open to the first pitch.

More promotions will be announced in the coming weeks. See more information about the upcoming season on milb.com.