NEW MARKET, Ala. (WHNT) – Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) say a citizen tip led to the arrest of a man suspected of multiple robberies after a chase took place in the New Market area.

MCSO says they’ve been investigating multiple recent robberies at businesses in Madison County. They had recently posted on social media asking for the public’s help tracking down the suspect using his description.

On Sunday afternoon, authorities say a citizen who had seen the post called in a tip that they had seen the suspect possibly trying to dispose of evidence in New Market.

While on the scene, deputies and investigators say Victor Lamont Harris, 54, drove by their location. Deputies say they recognized Harris as the suspect and attempted to stop the black Kia Elantra he was driving.

Victor Lamont Harris (Photo: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Harris refused to stop, and a chase began. The pursuit continued for several minutes and ended in the area of Meridian Street and Hollow Road. It ended when Harris jumped from his moving vehicle.

During the chase, officials say Harris had been throwing items from his car. As a result, MCSO K9 Pedro and his handler responded and conducted a search, finding a handgun Harris threw out of the vehicle.

Harris was taken into custody without incident. He is charged with first-degree robbery, but authorities say additional charges are expected.