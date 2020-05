MADISON, Ala. – Starting on May 6th, there will be some delays on I-565 near the Town Madison development through the end of the week.

The Alabama Department of Transportation says there will be lane closures for the rest of the week as work is done on the new ramps at the Town Madison exit.

ALDOT says subcontractors will be striping the new eastbound ramps just east of exit 9 — the Wall Triana exit in Madison.

The work will be happening from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.