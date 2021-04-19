Rescue concerned about potential uptick of abandoned dogs in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – A animal rescue that works with the City of Madison says it’s seen a significant amount of abandoned dogs between March and April. The City of Madison relies on animal rescues because it doesn’t have an animal shelter like Huntsville does.

Bunny is all smiles around humans along with her pack friend, Dusti. Both found, along with another dog on Bellingham Drive in Madison.

“Not again.,” said Donna White, the Vice President of the Madison Animal Rescue Foundation when she got the news from the city.

White says they continue to see more dog abandonment cases. Seeing upwards of 4 cases with multiple abandoned dogs in March and more going into April.

“They were already neutered and spayed,” said White. Who suspects some of the dogs were in decent homes previously.

When dogs without collars are found and no one comes forward over a week or so, rescuers are inclined to believe an owner got overwhelmed or had to move in a hurry. Without a shelter in Madison, it can get confusing when trying to surrender a pet.

In Huntsville, the shelter is forced to be selective because they already don’t have enough space as is. Rescues say between the jurisdictional confusion and selective surrendering process, people seem to bypass the official surrender route.

“They will abandon them and hope for the best,” said White.

The Huntsville Animal Shelter says they too have seen more abandoned animals during an already busy time of year. The shelter is concerned people still can’t afford pets because of job loss due to the pandemic.

The Madison Animal Rescue Foundation is concerned people who got dogs last year, are returning to work and their furry friends are not as easy to handle when separation anxiety kicks in.

“Did I teach them how to be without me? If you didn’t, what’s going to happen when you leave for 8-hours?” asked White.

MARF spent $600 on vet bills between the three recently rescued dogs. The rescue had to put the dogs at Pet Pawlor, a local doggy daycare which, long-term can be expensive for a non-profit. But the rescue says daycares can help anxious dogs as families go back to work.

“Check daycares out. They have daycare here. They (might) have daycare at your vet.”

Many local doggy daycares cost just under $20 for a day. Some families will send their dog to daycare a few times a week but not every day of the week. The Humane Society of Greater Huntsville also has a program that helps lower income families pay for animal care.