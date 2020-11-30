Remainder of basketball season canceled at Dublin Park in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – The rest of the season is canceled for anyone playing basketball in connection with Dublin Park. The Parks and Recreation Department made the announcement Monday morning.

The city said leaders made the decision with COVID-caution in mind.

While the gym is empty, recreation officials are going to sand, refinish and repaint the court.

Mayor Finley said in a written statement, “While we understand canceling programs such as basketball is yet one more negative in a string of a long year, our goal is to slow the curve of COVID-19, not add to it. Our 2021 season will hopefully be back with more energy and fresh floors for Dublin Park.”

The news release closed by saying: All City of Madison departments will continue to follow COVID-safe protocols to keep our residents safe and healthy.