MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Several law enforcement officers and other agencies are investigating a robbery at the Regions Bank on Madison Boulevard.

Captain Lamar Anderson with the Madison Police Department confirmed with News 19 that they are looking into a robbery incident.

The bank, located at 8926 Madison Boulevard is surrounded by authorities, as drivers and customers are encouraged to find and use alternate routes.

News 19 crews on scene have been gathering images as the scene develops, confirming the presence of the Bomb Squad.

Anderson said more details will become available as the investigation unfolds, but no information about a possible suspect was available.

This is a developing story.