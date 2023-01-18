MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Regions Bank on Madison Boulevard was robbed on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Captain Lamar Anderson with the Madison Police Department confirmed with News 19 the bank was robbed by two men wearing masks.

Anderson said they were armed with handguns and fled from the scene.

This is the same bank that was robbed on December 13 after authorities said a man walked in wearing a wig and a face covering, saying he then placed a small box on the counter and demanded money.

Anderson said bank employees gave police the impression there was a bomb in the box.

The box was later determined to be “non-lethal.” Police are still looking for that suspect but did say it was difficult to identify them due to the mask.

Following that robbery, Anderson said they were looking into the possibility of that incident being connected to a robbery that happened in May.

Anderson said no one was hurt in Wednesday’s incident, adding that police are “unsure” if these are the same suspects.