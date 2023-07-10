MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) —Red Fish Teriyaki Asian Express in Madison will be closed temporarily after a fire Sunday night.

Red Fish Teriyaki Asian Express Employee Kuan He says, “As soon as I got here, I was like okay…I don’t know what we’re going to do after this.”

Kuan He says he and his family were at the restaurant like they normally are on Sundays, prepping for the next business day.

They left around 6 p.m. and just before 8 p.m. – they received a text.

“At 7:58 p.m., we got a text message from ADT saying that our burglary alert went off. We checked the security cameras and when we did, we saw a bunch of smoke or gas. Then, all of the cameras just cut off,” said He.

When they arrived at the restaurant, He tells News 19 they opened the door and saw a bunch of smoke and gas coming out. He says the police told them to stand away and proceeded to call the fire department.

Madison Fire and Rescue say they were able to get the fire under control quickly, and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Red Fish wants its customers to know they’re working to resolve the situation and make necessary improvements.

“The fire department said it’ll be a few months – maybe one to two. It could take longer because we’ll have to rip everything out and get an architect and insurance to cover stuff. It might take up to a year…or longer,” added He.