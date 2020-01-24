Record donation received, interim superintendent named at Madison City School Board meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - A $21,000 donation made by Inside-Out Ministries in the name of outgoing Superintendent Robby Parker will wipe out the district's student lunch debt.

This is the largest donation to-date that Madison City Schools has ever received.

The donation comes as Superintendent Robby Parker intends to retire from his post at the end of February.

Following the donation announcement, the school board approved its timeline and search criteria for the new superintendent. The board also appointed current assistant superintendent Eric Terrell as the interim superintendent.

Terrell will not be able to apply for the open position. He can hold the interim tag for 180 days.

The job itself should be posted any day. The search is expected to focus across the southeast but will be open nationwide.

Here is the approved timeline passed by the board:

Applications will be accepted through March 23

Board announces finalists by April 9

Interviews will take place April 20-22

A new superintendent is expected to be announced by April 30

The process should take roughly two months, and an outside firm will help sort through applicants.

The new superintendent could see a minimum yearly salary of $180,000.

Superintendent Parker spent 31-years with the district. He is still planning on speaking at graduation.