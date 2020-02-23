ReadyFest in Madison prepares people for the unexpected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Are you prepared for a natural disaster, a health scare, or even financial troubles?

A group in Madison is working to make sure its citizens are prepared for any unexpected event that may come their way.

"It's a completely free event that includes the resources from all over our community," said Rebecca Brown, ReadyFest organizer.

From survival kits to radio communication, the ReadyFest has everything you need to be weather prepared.

The goal is that everyone in the family knows what to do in a disaster situation, but the event has many resources that go beyond just being weather prepared.

"Those kinds of things happen frequently, but we wanted to look at the broader things. How can you prepare if you lose a job? How can you prepare to strengthen your family so that when things happen, the relationships are there to help you get through things," said Brown.

Frantic situations can happen at any time. Paula Nichols is a volunteer helping children at the ReadyFest learn what to do in emergency situations. She recalls a time when her daughter had a scary moment.

"My little daughter, she got lost in her mind at a shopping center. Really, I had my eyes on her, but we were in a tall isle, and she couldn't see me," said Nichols.

But Nichols said having a plan can keep things from escalating,

"If they are separated for a long amount of time, then it gives them a plan as to what to do. Who are they going to look for? You know, look for a mom, look for a police officer," said Nichols.

Everyone at ReadyFest leaves a little more prepared for whatever life may throw at them.

The event is put on by the City of Madison.

