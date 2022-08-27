MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – In his weekly update to the community, Madison City Schools Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols said the Board of Education approved the MCS Strategic Plan during a meeting Thursday night.

Highlights of the Five-Year Plan include:

Focusing on closing the achievement gap and growing district capacity to support students in being ready for college or a career

Create more collaborative opportunities for teachers to grow and share best practices centered around tiered instruction

More promotion of short certificate programs/credentials that allow students to work right after graduation

Explore dual-enrollment partnerships that would allow MCS to offer dual-enrollment classes taught on-campus by MCS teachers

Explore development of an academy for opportunities beyond traditional school offerings

Develop a plan to include more space by adding new buildings for increased enrollment, increased staff, and support staff; evaluate the plan yearly

Continue looking for more land/building space for equipment storage, specifically maintenance and IT

Evaluate background checks and develop a solution to allow parents and the community to volunteer with simplified access while maintaining safety as a top priority

Begin developing a development council of community partners

Research student-led marketing teams

Investigate rebranding and marketing of MCS

Continue offering youth mental health first-aid training to all stakeholders (administrators, staff, teachers, parents)

Explore the possibility of adding learn-as-you-go e-learning days in the MCS calendar

Continue providing internet access to families in need through the use of bus wifi and exterior campus access

You can read the full plan here.

The long-term plan comes in addition to projects already underway: MCS said a third middle school in the district is scheduled to open in 2023, a Pre-K Center is in the works, and the Board of Education purchased land to build an eighth elementary school sometime in the next several years.

The Board also heard the first budget presentation for the 2023 fiscal year. You can review the presentation here and offer comments on the response form, which will need to be printed out and returned to the MCS Board of Education office – either by mail or hand delivery (211 Celtic Drive, Madison, AL 35758).