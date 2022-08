According to Huntsville Utilities, a vehicle got caught in a guy wire and power had to be shut off to remove it. (Photo courtesy Huntsville Utilities)

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A power outage affected customers in Madison Monday morning.

According to Huntsville Utilities, a vehicle got caught in a guy wire and power had to be shut off to remove it. Customers from Mill Road south of I-565 to Martin Road and Sullivan Street east to Hughes Road were taken offline as a result around 8:30 a.m.

HU said power was restored shortly before 9 a.m. after the vehicle was removed.