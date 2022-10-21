MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Around two pounds of methamphetamine were found by Madison Police during a home search on Friday.

According to the Madison Police Department (MPD), a SWAT unit searched a home on Shelton Road Friday at the request of the North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF). Police claim “approximately two pounds of methamphetamine” and other controlled substances were found inside the home.

Christopher L. Jefferson, 41, of Madison, was arrested in connection to the search.

Jefferson was charged with possession and distribution of a controlled substance, as well as firearms-related offenses.