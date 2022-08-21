MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting off Gillespie Road on Sunday afternoon.

Officers say two people, a man and a woman, were injured after a shooting on the 100-block of Angela Drive near Gillespie Road. When they arrived, officers learned that a dispute between upstairs and downstairs neighbors had turned violent.

MPD Captain Lamar Anderson stated that one person is in custody and the public at large is not in danger.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster told News 19 that one victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services and the other was transferred to Madison Hospital. One of the victims is in critical condition and the other is stable.

Authorities ask that if you have any information regarding this incident, contact them at 256-772-6274, or send a tip to tellmpd@madisonal.gov.

News 19 crews are on the scene and will update this story when we learn more.