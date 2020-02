MADISON, Ala. – Authorities confirm one person was shot in an incident at the Arlington Park Apartments complex on Royal Drive in Madison.

HEMSI emergency crews took a man to an area hospital. We don’t have any word on his condition at this time.

Madison police say they don’t have anyone in custody at this time, but investigators believe it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

We have a crew at the scene working to gather more information.