Polaris to host job fair

MADISON, Ala. – Polaris is set to host a job fair on Saturday, March 27, at their facility in Madison at 7049 Greenbrier Parkway NW.

Polaris is looking to interview people to fill positions as welders, material handlers, and assembly operators.

The job fair will take place from 8 am to 3 pm. Walk-ins will be welcomed from 1 pm to 3 pm, but appointments are preferred. Those that are interested can apply here and set up an appointment by calling 256-822-3314.

Those attending the job fair are asked to wear a mask, long pants, and steel-toe shoes.