MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The taste of New Orleans will soon stop in Madison as the city gets the first PJ’s Coffee location in North Alabama.

The all-new 1,800-square-foot Madison location will be at 243 Browns Ferry Road, Ste. 101. It will be the fourth location overall in Alabama.

The Madison location will be co-owned by sisters Franchisee Khushbu Patel and Franchisee Vishwa Parikh.

“My sister and I can’t wait to open North Alabama’s first PJ’s and serve the Madison community fresh brews with the involvement of both our families,” said Patel. “This PJ’s location will mark our first franchise together, so we’re excited to make connections with new customers and build lasting relationships through the NOLA spirit and our southern hospitality!”

PJ’s Coffee specializes in a portfolio of roasts inspired by New Orleans’ French Quarter. They offer a variety of drinks, including hot, iced, and frozen coffees, organic tea, and breakfast items.

“We’re thrilled to spread PJ’s unique taste of New Orleans even further across the great state of Alabama,” Parikh stated. “The brand received an incredible response from its other locations in Mobile, Spanish Fort and Tuscaloosa, and found that many Louisiana residents relocate to Alabama, increasing the consumer demand for PJ’s New Orleans-inspired offerings.

“We’re located in the perfect spot near an elementary school for parents to grab their morning fuel before drop off or stop by for an after-school snack with their kids,” continued Parikh. “We look forward to opening our doors to the Madison community in the months to come!”

PJ’s Coffee, founded in New Orleans, La. in 1978, has more than 145 operating locations throughout the world, including four internationally. For more information, visit pjscoffee.com.